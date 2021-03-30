Locals prepare for Pitt 8 Tournament

Let the games begin.
The annual Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, and baseball squads from around the county will descend upon host Haileyville in hopes of being crowned the conference champion.
One of those teams will be top-seeded Crowder, as the Demons will look to repeat as champions after winning the tournament in 2019 and with spring sports cancelled in 2020. Coach Casey Henry said his team is just taking each day and game as it comes, and building upon each success.
“Our main goal is to be 1-0 every day, and to not be the same player the first game as the final game,” he said. “They’re a fun group, and it’s been fun coaching them.”
The Demons have racked up multiple wins and a No. 14 ranking in Class A so far this season, and Henry said he’s proud of the way his guys have started off the spring season.
“We’ve been playing pretty well so far. Jayden Meaux, Grady Kitchens, Royce Florenzano have all been throwing the ball really well for us, and have been good at the plate as well,” Henry said. “And we’ve got young guys stepping in. Logan Anderson has stepped up in the three-hole for us and getting better everyday, and I’ve got a sophomore behind the plate that’s doing a really good job.
“So we’re young in areas, and growing, and we’re just excited to get to play,” he added.
The Demons received a first-round bye, and will immediately advance to the semifinal round to face off against the winner between Savanna and Kiowa. But Henry said the wait isn’t too much of a bother, because the Demons are just grateful to be able to play this season in the first place.
“We’re just trying not to take anything for granted, and we just want to go out and capitalize,” Henry said. “That kind of goes back to the COVID season. There are no days promised, and we’re just excited to go play.”
Here is the complete bracket for the 2021 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Savanna vs. Kiowa, 1 p.m.
G3: Haileyville vs. Indianola, 3 p.m.
G4: Canadian vs. Stuart, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G2, bye to consolation championship
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1 p.m.
G7: Crowder vs. Winner G2, 3 p.m.
G8: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: G5 bye vs. Winner G8, 1 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G6, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G6, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
