School may be out for the summer, but there was still a lot of learning happening in a different type of classroom.
Kiowa held an individual basketball camp for young players to learn and hone their skills on May 24-26, with multiple Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball players from around the local area participating in the camp.
Cowboys coach Cody Williams led the camp, and said it was open to two age groups. Elementary players from the third through fifth grade were instructed in the morning, while the sixth through ninth grade participants took over the afternoon session.
The Kiowa camp lasted three days, with players running drills and receiving hands-on instruction and experience to help build their skill set on the hardwood, while also serving as a means to stay active and healthy as they begin their summer vacation period away from school.
