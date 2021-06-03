Sandra L. Posey, 76, of Wilburton, OK passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the McAlester Regional Hospital in McAlester. Services will be on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 pm Waldrop Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Randy Waldrop. Viewing will be on Monday, June 7, 2021 9 am - 1…