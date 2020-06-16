Locals named to 2020 Oklahoma Native All State Association baseball all-state team

Despite the season shutdown due to coronavirus, two local baseball players have raked in postseason honors.
On Monday, the Oklahoma Native All State Association named its list of 2020 baseball all-state honorees. Hartshorne’s Wyatt Baker and Stuart’s Tanner Murdaugh were both selected due to their efforts on the diamond.
Baker, a member of the Choctaw Nation, has seen a lot of success on the playing field. In the 2019 spring season, the utility player completed a .300 batting average, a .477 on-base percentage, earned 27 RBIs, and scored 17 runs. Baker was also named to the 2019 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Spring Baseball Second Team.
Murdaugh, a member of the Creek Nation, has also seen a lot of success with the Hornets. In the 2019 spring season, the pitcher achieved a .472 batting average, a .615 on-base percentage, hit a home run, earned 19 RBIs, and scored 39 runs. Murdaugh also earned a spot on the 2019 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Spring Baseball Third Team for his efforts.
Here is the complete list of 2020 Native All State Baseball honorees:
Wyatt Baker, Hartshorne, Choctaw
Tanner Murdaugh, Stuart, Creek
Skylar Birdtail, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Cherokee
Rowdy Blackbird, Kansas, Cherokee
Dawson Brooks, Duke, Choctaw
Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler, Cherokee/Choctaw
Wyatt Gibson, McCurtain, Choctaw
Hagen Glenn, McCurtain, Choctaw
Dalton Goff, Leedey, Cherokee
Jaylon Gordon, Bethel, Seminole
Ian Heath, Stonewall, Chickasaw
Justin Herlan, Bluejacket, Cherokee
Braiden Holloway, Woodland, Osage
Ty Humphers, Stonewall, Chickasaw/Choctaw/Comanche
Cody Jeanes, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Cherokee
Jeron Johnson, Latta, Choctaw
Devin Orr, Washington, Chickasaw
Kaidyn Ready, Cleveland, Osage
Rylan Reed, Latta, Choctaw
Seth Stacy, Tahlequah, Cherokee
Kole Stewart, Cameron, Cherokee
Ray Tubby, Riverside, Florida Seminole
Jaden Turner, Skiatook, Osage
Parker Ward, Leedey, Potawatomi
Kade Watkins, Vici, Choctaw
Tatum Watie, Charles Page, Cherokee
Gabe Williams, Washington, Kiowa/Creek
Anthony Wilson, Pryor, Cherokee
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
