Locals named to 2020 Oklahoma Native All State Association baseball all-state team

Staff file photoStuart's Tanner Murdaugh, as well as Hartshorne's Wyatt Baker, are named to the 2020 Native All-State Baseball roster. Both seniors have seen a lot of success during their high school careers.

Despite the season shutdown due to coronavirus, two local baseball players have raked in postseason honors.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Native All State Association named its list of 2020 baseball all-state honorees. Hartshorne’s Wyatt Baker and Stuart’s Tanner Murdaugh were both selected due to their efforts on the diamond.

Baker, a member of the Choctaw Nation, has seen a lot of success on the playing field. In the 2019 spring season, the utility player completed a .300 batting average, a .477 on-base percentage, earned 27 RBIs, and scored 17 runs. Baker was also named to the 2019 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Spring Baseball Second Team.

Murdaugh, a member of the Creek Nation, has also seen a lot of success with the Hornets. In the 2019 spring season, the pitcher achieved a .472 batting average, a .615 on-base percentage, hit a home run, earned 19 RBIs, and scored 39 runs. Murdaugh also earned a spot on the 2019 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Spring Baseball Third Team for his efforts.

Here is the complete list of 2020 Native All State Baseball honorees:

Wyatt Baker, Hartshorne, Choctaw

Tanner Murdaugh, Stuart, Creek

Skylar Birdtail, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Cherokee

Rowdy Blackbird, Kansas, Cherokee

Dawson Brooks, Duke, Choctaw

Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler, Cherokee/Choctaw

Wyatt Gibson, McCurtain, Choctaw

Hagen Glenn, McCurtain, Choctaw

Dalton Goff, Leedey, Cherokee

Jaylon Gordon, Bethel, Seminole

Ian Heath, Stonewall, Chickasaw

Justin Herlan, Bluejacket, Cherokee

Braiden Holloway, Woodland, Osage

Ty Humphers, Stonewall, Chickasaw/Choctaw/Comanche

Cody Jeanes, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Cherokee

Jeron Johnson, Latta, Choctaw

Devin Orr, Washington, Chickasaw

Kaidyn Ready, Cleveland, Osage

Rylan Reed, Latta, Choctaw

Seth Stacy, Tahlequah, Cherokee

Kole Stewart, Cameron, Cherokee

Ray Tubby, Riverside, Florida Seminole

Jaden Turner, Skiatook, Osage

Parker Ward, Leedey, Potawatomi

Kade Watkins, Vici, Choctaw

Tatum Watie, Charles Page, Cherokee

Gabe Williams, Washington, Kiowa/Creek

Anthony Wilson, Pryor, Cherokee

