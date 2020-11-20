Three sixth grade Buffs will be making their way to Tulsa to participate in the Pigskin Classic Tournament.
Brandon Smith, De’Veion Bickham, and Gavin Smith will be representing McAlester after a stellar sixth grade season, which included Brandon Smith leading the way by rushing for over 1,000 yards.
The Buffs are coached by Josh Ohls, with assistant coaches Mark Zurovetz, Scott Haley, Cody Parker, and the help of dutiful dads Eddie Valdovinos and Michael Cole.
The first game for the youthful Buffs is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tulsa.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
