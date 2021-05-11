Stacey's TaeKwonDo participated in the 36th Annual Oklahoma Invitational TaeKwonDo Championship on May 1, bringing home a multitude of awards.
"This was our first competition of the year," Instructor Paden Stacey said. "I’m extremely proud of all my students."
In total, Stacey's students brought in 10 first place awards and two second place finishes as well. The school also received a trophy for the Spirit Team Award and most competitors.
The tournament is hosted by Grandmaster Hui Won, who has hosted the largest championship in the central United States for more than 35 years, and is president of the World Taekwondo Hanmookwan Foundation, the U.S. Central Taekwondo Foundation, and the Oklahoma State Taekwondo Foundation.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
