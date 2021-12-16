Local boys and girls teams named to latest OSSAA rankings

Multiple local boys and girls teams have been slotted into the latest Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association rankings after the newest results were revealed this week.
On the girls side, five area teams are currently ranked.
In Class 5A, McAlester moves up one spot to No. 5 after a runner-up finish at the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament last week. The Lady Buffs are now 6-1 heading into Friday’s game on the road at Bishop Kelley after a 62-38 win over No. 13 Ardmore on Tuesday.
In Class 2A, the Hartshorne comes in at No. 8. The Lady Miners are 5-1, coming off a 76-48 win over Stigler on Tuesday. They’ll next head to face the competition in the Wilburton Tournament on Thursday.
In Class A, Crowder comes in at No. 8 following wins over Buffalo Valley and Liberty in the Demonettes own tournament last week. They’ll return to action on Jan. 4 as they face off against fellow Pitt 8 member Canadian.
Meanwhile, Stuart is slotted at No. 17 following wins over Savanna and Tupelo this month. The Lady Hornets will get back to basketball on Thursday as they face off against fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola.
And in Class B, Pittsburg comes in at No. 3 with 11 first place votes. The Lady Panthers are currently 8-0 and will continue tournament action at Savanna on Thursday following Tuesday’s win over Kinta in the opening round.
On the boys side, several more teams are ranked.
In Class 5A, the McAlester Buffaloes climb up to just outside the top 20 at No. 23. The Buffs are currently 3-3 on the year, and gearing up for a Friday night tilt against Bishop Kelley.
In Class A, the Stuart Hornets are slotted as the No. 8 team with a 9-0 record. The Hornets will next battle Thursday against fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola.
And in Class B, Pittsburg is ranked at No. 2 with nine first place votes. The Panthers are 8-0 on the season, and will next face off against Tishomingo in the second round of the Savanna Tournament on Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
