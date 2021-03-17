Get those rods and reels ready.
The Tuesday Night Jackpot Fishing events are set to begin on Tuesday, April 6, and will continue through August, according to event coordinator Lestor Wray, with the final championship event to be held in September.
Start times for each event will be set for 5:30 p.m., and weigh-in time will be adjusted. Wray said that you may trailer at your own risk, and if a team is late for weigh-in, they will be disqualified for the night.
The official weigh-in station will be located at Nichols Point. Wray said persons may fish by themselves, or can be teams of two or three to a boat. There will be a two-fish limit per boat, and no dead fish will be accepted. These events are open to anglers of all ages, and winners of each event will be rewarded with prize considerations. Past prizes have included cash earnings, rods, reels, and tackle boxes.
Wray said the Tuesday Jackpot events are the oldest on Lake Eufaula, with over 40 years of history. These yearly events all culminate in the annual championship event held in September.
This year, the final regular night of fishing will take place on Tuesday, August 31, with the end of year championship event to be held on Saturday, September 4. Contestants must fish five nights to qualify for the championship.
Last year’s final fishing event resulted in the grand prize winner, Zac Oliver, taking home a grand total of $1,055 in winnings after recording the most total weight of 15.56 pounds, as well as the biggest fish of the tournament with a 5.41-pound bass.
There were also various other prize considerations doled out amongst superlative winners, in categories such as nights fished, most weight, kids’ nights fished, and nights won.
For any questions or further info about the Tuesday Night Jackpot events, interested persons can contact Lestor Wray at 918-470-2583.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
