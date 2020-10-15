The Tuesday Night Fishing Tournaments held their championship event on Eufaula Lake in September, with several local fishermen and women taking home prizes and new fish tales.

The tournaments begin in April and last on Tuesdays throughout the summer and into September. This year’s championship event was held on Sept. 12, with anglers of all ages from around the area participating in the event.

Zac Oliver took home first place and a grand prize of $675 with a total weight of 15.56 pounds. Oliver also took home the reward for the biggest bass — at a weight of 5.41 pounds — to make a grand total of $1,055 in prize winnings.

Anglers also were rewarded with prizes for taking the top spot in a variety of specialty categories. Prizes included rods, reels, and tackle boxes.

Anyone interested in getting involved next season can contact Lestor Wray at 918-470-2583.

Here is a list of winners from the conclusion of the Tuesday Night Fishing Championship at Lake Eufaula:

Tournament Winners

Name — Weight — Prize

1st: Zac Oliver — 15.56 pounds — $675

2nd: Jason Baller, Shannon Gorbet — 13.82 pounds — $405

3rd: Tad Sweltzer — 11.8 pounds — $270

Big Bass: Zac Oliver — 5.41 pounds — $380

2020 Category Winners

Category: Name — Weight

Big Bass: Freddie Ross — 6.27 pounds

Small Mouth: Geri Estrada — 2.18 pounds

Kentucky: Chuck Courts — 2.34 pounds

Rough Fish: Rusty Barlow — 15.86 pounds

Nights Fished: Chuck Courts — 20 nights

Nights Won: Danney Estrada — 3 nights

Most Weight: Chuck Courts — 87.16 pounds

Kids Nights Fished: Shane Homer — 12 nights

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you