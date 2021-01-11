Letter from the Editor: Preparing for a Pitt 8 unlike any other

This is one of my favorite times of the year.
Growing up, I remember everyone planning their nights around the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Packed noisy gyms, the smell of fresh popcorn and nacho cheese, and some of the best basketball of the year greeted fans as they came together for this historic event. I mean, we’ve been doing this for over a century! How cool is that?
Then, when I got to participate in the tournament, I made my own name in the Pitt 8 history books. Like I’ve said before, I was never very good as a player. But still, hitting a three or a steal-and-score and getting my name put in the paper made me feel like I was big-timing it.
Now, I get to be the one putting those names, faces, and stories right here in the McAlester News-Capital. But this year, things are going to look a little different.
The COVID-19 pandemic has effected every part of our daily lives, and local sports are no exception. Schools around the county have seen masks, distancing, and cancelled games permeate the high school basketball season.
So when the Pitt 8 gathered together to find a way to hold the annual tournament safely, I knew they weren’t going to take things lightly. Trying to keep people healthy while also giving our local student-athletes the chance to compete hasn’t been an easy line to toe, but I know they’re trying to make the best decisions they can.
So sure, things are going to look different this year. Those cheers may be a little muffled behind a mask and the concession stand may not be fully stocked like it has been, but the tournament will still be the Pitt 8.
Great basketball will still be played, upsets will still send ripples throughout the county, and champions will once again be crowned.
With that being said, I hope you enjoy this year’s annual Pitt 8 Preview. I know teams are excited about the possibilities of this year’s tournament, and who could blame them? It’s going to be yet another competitive year.
It was a lot of fun to get to visit with all our area teams and coaches, and I hope you’ll use these previews and stories to get yourself geared up and ready for the tournament ahead of your favorite team’s game.
Enjoy, and I’ll be seeing you at the gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.