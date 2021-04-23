Latimer County man among 'historic' number of indictments

A Latimer County man was federally indicted this week among 89 others following a “historic” grand jury session.
Acting United States Attorney Christopher Wilson announced in a Thursday press release that Keith Elmo Davis, 80, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in The Eastern District of Oklahoma on one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian country.
Davis was originally found guilty by a Latimer County jury in 2005 on one count of forcible sodomy and one count of lewd of indecent proposal to a child under 16 and was sentenced to consecutive 20 and 15-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the crimes, according to court documents.
His case fell under federal jurisdiction following an April 1 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling the U.S. Supreme Court's analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma applied to the Choctaw Nation.
Davis’ case was granted a Writ of Certiorari the same day as the July 2020 McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which remanded the case back to OCCA “for further consideration in light of McGirt v. Oklahoma.”
Wilson said his office on average prosecutes around “100-110 felony cases a year” and that the McGirt decision was a major factor on the number of “historic” indictments returned by the grand jury.
“It has been our priority to transition defendants in state custody whose charges are being dismissed or convictions set aside as a result of McGirt into federal custody to stand trial in federal court,” said Wilson.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Davis was being held at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington before a federal arrest warrant was issued April 16.
Federal court records Davis is in federal custody and was arraigned Wednesday.
Davis’ case is currently scheduled for jury trial June 15 and 9 a.m.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
