Kiowa anglers competing in World/National championships

Kiowa High School is going to be well represented at the 11th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship in La Crosse, Wis., set for June 24-27.
The Cowboys are going to be represented by two teams in the dual tournament, with the first consisting of Noah Belt and Jaedon Lane competing on the World Finals side. Boat captain Lloyd Belt said the pre-fishing days have been going smoothly, but that finding the right spot might be a little tricky.
"It’s going to be a hit and miss thing. Since it’s only a three fish limit, we’ve had a couple of days of six, seven, eight pounds. We’ve been catching them on flipping plastics and frogs,” Belt said. “(The water’s) at it’s lowest point in 10 years, so navigating the Mississippi River is quite a challenge. It can be a dangerous thing navigating it.”
But Belt said he is confident in his team.
Noah, who will begin fishing for Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall, is making his fifth tournament appearance, while it is Jaedon’s first. And this tournament could be life-changing, as it doles out nearly $3 million in college scholarships.
Belt said that the two anglers work really well together and they are focused on the task at hand.
"My guys, once they get a rod in their hand, they’re really focused,” Belt said. "The boys seem pretty good about not letting anything shake them up one way or the other. You can’t worry about it if you want to catch fish, you just have to keep going.”
But Belt said he’s just privileged to be spending time with the guys.
"Being in the boat with these guys is awesome," he said. "It’s a lot of fun for a dad. I get to spend eight hours in the boat with my kid.”
Kiowa’s second team consists of Micah Belt and Cade Smith, who qualified for the National Tournament.
Their boat is captained by David Munholland, who said that the young anglers have been enjoying their time so far.
"It’s been real good. We’ve had a great time, and we’ve caught some decent fish,” Munholland said. "They’re super excited to get started (Wednesday).”
This is only the second appearance for Micah and first for Smith, but Munholland said the two have been quick to learn and have already proven how well they understand the sport.
"That’s what it’s all about, bringing the next generation on,” Munholland said. "Win, lose, or draw, we’re going to have a good time.”
Both captains said that none of the experience could have been possible without the help of sponsorships. Area donors and businesses have come together to help contribute, and Munholland said that has made a lasting impact on their lives.
"It’s an experience, and it’s something we probably wouldn’t have gotten to do otherwise,” he said. "The boys are certainly enjoying it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
