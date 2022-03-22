John Homer humbly smiled as each vote was cast to make his retirement official.
The long-time McAlester Public Schools coach, educator, and administrator submitted his resignation as athletic director effective at the end of the school year, which school board members voted to accept during their Monday meeting.
“I’m still kind of mixed. I mean, you work in one place for so many years and I graduated from here,” Homer said. “This is my home and it’s always been home. I enjoyed working with kids and seeing them get better,” he said. “I’ve just been around some really good coaches that have mentored me along the way, and it’s just been fun.”
Members jokingly hesitated before casting their yes votes, with Mike Sossamon gave an emphatic “no” vote with a hearty laugh.
Homer is a 1977 graduate of McAlester High School, and has been employed in the McAlester school system since 1985. He coached football and baseball, and led the varsity football team from 2000-2003.
He was named junior high athletic director in 2005 and served nine years before being promoted to the district's athletic director position in 2014 — taking over for Billy Ray Holt. Homer said transitioning to administration took a little getting used to versus the day-to-day of coaching.
“When I look back at some of my favorite stuff, it’s been spending time around the coaches,” he said. “It’s being in coaches meetings, on a bus ride with the staff — you’ve got to really like who you’re coaching with because you spend more time with them than you do with your family at times.”
McAlester has seen many successes and improvements to athletic facilitates in Homer’s tenure.
Some of the improvements include new playing surfaces and many renovations at Hook Eales Stadium and Mike Deak Field.
McAlester also had several individual and team state championships during Homer's tenure.
But through it all, Homer said he takes pride in seeing how much the district has grown throughout the years — from his former players, to building the junior high athletics programs, to advancing the success at the high school level.
“Over 40 years, the stuff that has changed has been unbelievable. But to be honest, kids are still kids. They still work hard for you,” Homer said. “But everything else has. There’s a lot of stuff that has changed.
“I wanted to make sure that I was here to try to make things better for our coaches,” he said. “And I would hope that I made them better.”
Homer thanked the countless people that have been by his side over the years, from groundskeeping staff, to fellow coaches and educators, and to the administration for putting its trust in him.
“I’ve made a lot of really good friendships that will last the rest of my life. And I wouldn’t have made them if I hadn’t been in education,” he said. "There’s really good people, and I’ve had a chance to be around some really good ones.”
When retirement begins, Homer said that he’s still going to be active as he spends more time with family.
“I’ve got two grandkids and three kids of my own that are doing stuff, so I’ll be busy,” he said.
But Homer is proud he’s been able to have a long career in his home town of McAlester.
“It’s not something you set out to do, it’s just what you are,” Homer said. “It means a lot to me to be here, because I’ve had chances to move to other schools and do things and didn’t want to. I wanted to be here. My family’s here, my mom still lives here…I’m here, I’m a Buffalo.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
