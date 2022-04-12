James Singleton named McAlester athletic director

McAlester Public Schools named James Singleton as the school’s next athletic director.
The district announced Tuesday that Singleton will take over the role after athletic director John Homer retires at the end of this school year.
Singleton, an alternative education administrator and former McAlester football coach, said he is thrilled about his new role.
“I’m just excited about the opportunity and being involved back in athletics this way,” Singleton said. “I’m just really fired up."
Singleton will take over for Homer, who spent the last eight years in the administrative role and is retiring after nearly 40 years in education.
Homer, a 1977 graduate of McAlester High School who started working at his alma mater in 1985, gave Singleton his stamp of approval.
“We are excited to have Coach Singleton as our next athletic director,” Homer said in release from the school. "I think he will do an outstanding job.”
McAlester Superintendent Randy Hughes, who is also retiring this year, also showed his support for Singleton in the announcement.
“Mr. Singleton possesses the experience and the knowledge to direct our athletic programs into the future,” Hughes said.
Singleton graduated from Idabel High School in 1991 before earning a bachelor's in education from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2001 and a master's in education from East Central University in 2015.
He came to McAlester in 2015 after stints in Sallisaw, Muskogee, and Fort Gibson. He helmed the McAlester football program for four years, amassing a 26-18 record with state quarterfinals appearances in 2015 and 2016.
Singleton said a primary reason for coming to McAlester was moving closer to home — but having two children graduate from MHS and living nearly a decade in the community makes it feel like home.
He stepped down as football coach in 2018 and spent the last four years serving as the district's Director of Alternative Education at KEY Academy. Singleton said he is proud of the department's work revitalizing the alternative education program, and thinks that important work will continue well into the future.
“We’ve had great opportunities to grow that program and create a different kind of culture for some kids," Singleton said. "We’ve done an unbelievable job over there, and I know that thing is going to continue to rock and roll and be in great hands.”
Singleton said he is excited to return to athletics after Homer and the district's administration elevated McAlester athletics in recent years.
McAlester won the 5A state championship in girls basketball in March and the football team finished as the state runner-up this season. McAlester won a state title in the boys 4X200 relay last year with several individuals placing, while Aubrey House finished second individually in last year's state golf tournament.
Nate Hutchison and Trey Howard placed in the state wrestling tournament the last two years. McAlester's pom, cheer and tennis teams also consistently compete at the state and national levels — adding to the district's athletic prowess.
“We’ve got to ride the tidal wave now and keep it going,” he lauded. “We’ve got some great coaches in our district doing great things. We just need to make sure we’re still getting them what they need to continue to be successful, as well as our kids.”
Among the next steps for Singleton includes meeting with all McAlester coaches soon to create a shared vision to move the district forward.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to get back in, and maybe live vicariously through the coaches,” Singleton laughed. “Just helping them in a supportive role, getting them everything that they need to stay competitive and keep winning championships."
