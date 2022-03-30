Indianola prepping for Pitt 8 slate

The Warriors are ready to keep things rolling.
Indianola will be taking part in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament this week, and coach Jonathan Miller said his team has been constantly building on itself since the start of the season.
“We moved some players around, got some people more comfortable in different positions,” he said. “Also just the reps of being on the field, getting the practices in, getting the games in — so the kids are seeing the pitches, they’re swinging the bats better…defense is starting to pick up and offense is definitely helping out.”
Miller said his team has done a good job of figuring some things out, and were rewarded with a consolation championship at the Okay Tournament as well as a 10-0 run-rule no-hitter over Calvin in the last week.
But now the Warriors will be taking on their conference brethren in the Pitt 8, and will open play on Thursday against Haileyville. Miller said no matter who the team is they are facing, his players will need to be ready to go with every pitch.
“Pitt 8 is full of loaded teams. Every game you play is going to be against a tough opponent,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is focus on our jobs and get our reps in that we can. We’re going to play a good team no matter which side of the bracket we’re on, no matter which day it is.”
Miller said it’ll be important for the Warriors to lock down on some of the areas they’ve been working on while also continuing to do the things that have given them success. With as fast as the spring season moves, each moment in every game is crucial.
“We’re just trying to make sure we’re getting those reps, get in these games so we’ve got that experience,” he said. “So when we do see it again, it’s not as big of a deal.”
The Warriors have dealt with plenty of adversity this season, from a flu bug to rainouts. But now they’re firing on all cylinders, and are hoping to keep the momentum going.
“We just had such a slow start…but we’re starting to do some good things,” Miller said. “(These games) can help us go a long way to get to where we’re trying to go.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
