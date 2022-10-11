Paige Igou could not contain her excitement for her sister, Haili, as they shared a teary embrace.
Haili said it was an unforgettable moment when her Stuart teammates won the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Championship on Saturday — and the senior's younger sister waited for her in the stands afterward.
“I’m so proud of (Haili). I love her so much,” Paige said. “It meant a lot to me (to be here). I just love her so much."
Haili said the feeling was mutual, and she was thankful to have her sister in the stands.
Although the older sister is graduating this year, she said will happily return the favor for Paige in the coming years.
“She’s a freshman, and she’s going to have her time. She was happy for me, she cheered me on, she was excited for me,” Haili said. “We love each other, and she’s going to get her chance (at a championship)."
The sisters shared a softball journey that spans most of their lives — but they played against each other for the first time this season after Paige started playing less than 30 miles south at Kiowa.
Their mother Shelly said the girls played softball together for so many years, so seeing them go up against each other was a new challenge.
“It was pretty stressful watching them play against one another,” Shelly said. “But I knew it made each one stronger. They’re good competitors, they know to leave it on the field, and they’ve worked this hard to make it this far. I’m extremely proud of both of them.”
Stuart and Kiowa met up twice in 2022 — including when the cross-county rivals faced each other in the state tournament quarterfinals.
The Lady Hornets took a nail-biting 2-0 win the quarterfinals to knock out the Cowgirls. Paige said while she wanted Kiowa to win, she was happy to play against her sister on the state's biggest stage.
“It was alright,” she jokingly said. “I was so glad they made it, though. It was a good win."
Paige's support of her sister never wavered after the loss. She was there every step of the way, and Haili said she was the first one to greet her after securing a spot in the state championship game.
The younger sister sat directly behind home plate alongside her Kiowa teammates, proudly cheering on Haili and Stuart. When Paige witnessed the final out and dogpile, tears of pride and happiness flowed down her face.
Shelly said softball has played such a huge role in the lives of their family and seeing her daughter finish her final fast-pitch softball season in high school with gold was priceless.
“It’s awesome. It’s all worth it. Every bit of the miles on the cars, the late nights, the hotel stays — it’s all been worth it," she said. “I’ve got three more years with (Paige), so we’re going to keep it up."
Haili knows her high school journey is ending and her sister's is just beginning.
So she offered her sister a little piece of advice for the future.
“Take it all in,” Haili said. “Enjoy every single bit of it.”
