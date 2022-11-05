IF THE HAT FITS: Wiping the slate clean and starting again

The regular season is over.
Friday night saw the final Week 10 Oklahoma high school football games commence, and many teams across the state saw their seasons come to an end.
To those schools and teams, especially the seniors, I hope you all know just how proud you made your communities.
We talk all the time in this column about how special high school athletics are in this area. And even though that journey has now ended, keep your heads held high. You did it, you made it through. You gave everything you had to a program, school, and community that was behind you the entire way. And I promise you, those things will stick with you for the rest of your life.
The cheering doesn't stop now, either. You seniors, you may be graduating, but you can always call your communities home. They're going to cheer you on as you go to college, enter the work force, and continue to find yourself as you turn the page to your life's next adventure.
You've made us all proud, and we couldn't be more excited to see how you change the world from here.
The end of Week 10 also marks a new beginning, as teams across the state are having the records wiped clean as they begin the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Football Playoffs.
Everyone is now at 0-0, and you want to take it one game at a time. You've probably heard the saying "go 1-0 every week." Well, it means even more now.
Because it's all about survive and advance. You win, and you move to the next round and get that much closer to the ultimate goal of a state championship. But a loss will see your season come to an end as well.
Oklahoma loves its football. Heck, it got put on the national stage this week with Jenks and Bixby facing off on ESPN2 Thursday night. But if fans enjoyed the thrill of this week's games, the atmosphere in the playoffs turns it up to 11.
I encourage all students, parents, fans, and community members to go all in on your support. Wear that face paint to the game, dress up in that clever themed costume, scream so loud on Fridays that you don't have a voice on Saturday. And just soak up the moment.
I'm excited about the next few weeks. I don't know how things are going to shake up, but that's what helps make it so thrilling. The possibilities are endless, and I can't wait to see how our local teams grab the opportunities that are in front of them.
So happy football playoffs, Oklahoma. Let's make this year yet another to remember.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
