IF THE HAT FITS: Winter is coming

Let me start by saying that, probably much like you reading this, I’m tired of talking about coronavirus.
I mean, every day is new news — and a lot of it is not great. More than 140,000 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, with over 21,000 active cases statewide and more than 1,400 deaths.
But there has been some good news as well. More than 119,000 Oklahomans have recovered from the sickness, and pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced this week the results of its latest vaccine trial — with 90% effectiveness being reported.
At this point, you may be wondering what this has to do with sports. Well, stay with me. We’ll get there.
Widespread vaccine distribution will take time, meaning we still have possibly months before things start to vastly improve.
But while that is happening, so still is life. People are busy trying to make a living and provide for themselves and their families, and our youth are just as busy with their educations and extracurricular activities.
As we’ve seen so far in the first few months of this school year, the ongoing pandemic is rearing its ugly head into our kids’ games, matches, and meets — forcing cancellations, postponements, and setbacks.
And now as we approach winter, the annual flu season, football playoffs, and the start of those inside sports such as basketball and wrestling, it’s becoming ever more apparent that it’s up to all of us to do our part to help give our youth every opportunity to have the chance to compete.
Just as they have done since the beginning with football, baseball, and softball, I know school administrations are working tirelessly — and coordinating with health officials — to come up with and implement policies designed to allow the chance for these extracurriculars to continue while also keeping everyone safe.
I know each school district is being effected differently, and as such, we are seeing varying protocols dealing with masks, temperature checks, fan and seat limits, as well as deep cleaning and sanitation methods. But in the end, they’re all about safety for their communities.
This is a lot of extra work for a lot of people, but if it helps keep everyone safe while also allowing us to give our kids they opportunities they deserve, then it’ll all be worth it in the end.
Listen, I think we’d all rather be reminiscing over that amazing last-second play in that one highly-contested game that taught them how to push through adversity than remembering when all those games were cancelled and you were left wondering with what could have been.
So let’s come together, as a community. Let’s do what we can to help our kids and give them what will become life lessons and memories they will think of fondly for years to come.
