IF THE HAT FITS: When life gives you snow, make ice cream

This time of year is normally one of my busiest.
With the basketball playoffs and spring sports starting shortly after, my February is normally filled with traversing across the area to cover games, get previews, and report results.
It’s a daunting task, but I enjoy doing it. As I’ve said before, and will say time and time again, I love this job and consider it an honor. So when life forced me to slow down, I wasn’t sure what to do with myself.
Let me back up. After a long week in January covering the Pitt 8, I went home after the championship game to rest up and enjoy the rest of my weekend. Little did I know, I wouldn’t be getting much rest.
I woke up in extreme pain. I could hardly move, had chills, and was running a 103 fever. This lasted throughout the day Sunday, and when Monday came around and I still felt like melted roadkill, I went to take the test that none of us truly want to take.
Yep, I got COVID-19.
What followed was rough, and I’m grateful to my friends and family for making sure I had plenty of supplies to get me through the sickness. I thankfully made the recovery — albeit with a few lasting effects — and I was excited to escape quarantine when the time came around.
I broke out of my home, covered Signing Day, and got back into the basketball groove. But Mother Nature had different plans for us all, bringing this current bout of winter weather from which we’re all still recovering.
All this when I had just gotten out of my house and joined the rest of the world. Alas, we were all forced to stop once again. But the snow is melting away, and the cabin fever has me ready to break out all over again.
We’ll be resuming play, and I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t be everywhere at once, but after life forced me to slow down, I’m ready to hit the road to cover as much as possible. So if you see me in the gym or on the highway, don’t be shy to give me a wave. And maybe a Red Bull. I’ll gladly take both.
I’m thrilled we’re getting back to business. After life forced me to have introspective fever dreams, I’m reminded that as busy and stressful as this time of year can be, I’m grateful to be in this job. And I’m always striving to do better, each and every day.
So I'll be seeing you all out there — in person and on social media.
Stay safe — both on your travels and from the pandemic — and let's have some fun.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.