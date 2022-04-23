IF THE HAT FITS: Welcoming the spring sports postseason

After a crazy couple of months here we are once again — it’s playoff time in Oklahoma.
The spring sports are always a mad dash to the finish. And with six of them going at once, it can feel like an absolute whirlwind.
But what’s also incredibly fun about it all as well is the days are longer and warmer, people are eager to get out, and you’re going to see some of the best competition around in a matter of weeks. I imagine there are even some folks that are going to multiple events a day!
We began with the small schools and their district baseball and softball tournaments. Then here comes regional play for them next week, as well as girls golf and small school track regionals.
The next week after that is jam packed. Girls tennis and boys golf regionals, softball state tournaments, soccer playoffs, girls golf state, Class A-B state baseball and Class 2-6A regional baseball tournaments, girls tennis state tournament, small school track state meet, and 5-6A track state regionals are all squeezed into a Monday through Saturday slot.
The following week is just as busy, with boys tennis regionals, boys golf state, the last rounds of the soccer playoffs, Class 2A-6A state baseball tournaments, 5-6A state track meets, and the boys tennis state tournament becoming the final Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association events for the academic year.
That is a lot to fit into a month’s time, and it’s going to end with a lot of golden hardware being handed out.
We’ve already seen success for area teams in the fall and winter sports. Now it is the spring sports’ time to shine, and I’m excited to see how it all plays out.
I’m going to be sprinting to the finish right alongside our area teams, and while I can’t be everywhere at once, I’ll be doing my best to tell you as many of these stories as possible.
So good luck to all our area teams in spring sports, and here’s to another fantastic finish to the school year!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
