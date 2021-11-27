IF THE HAT FITS: Welcoming the season of hope

What a journey this has all been.
If you’re reading this, it means you’ve made it to the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday, so let me congratulate you all for making it through the holiday relatively unscathed — as long as you didn’t have an incident while preparing the turkey.
Last week, I told you some of the reasons I was feeling thankful this year. And now, as we prepare to move into December, it’s time to soak up the magic of the holiday season.
The upcoming month is filled with a lot of fun events, especially in the world of sports.
We’ll have basketball tournaments, wrestling duals, and the last remnants of football as seasons come to an end.
There will be championship games at different levels, there will be bowl watch parties, Christmas NBA games, and of course all the family gatherings that feel like their own marathon events.
There’s a lot to look forward to in the next month, and it really is a nice boost of serotonin to see how we can all come together as family, friends, and a community.
It’s been yet another long, hard year on us all. And sports have been a wonderful outlet of expression and bring us all a little closer together.
Another example has been the community service shown by our area sports teams. Whether it was volunteering for the community Thanksgiving dinner, raising money for charity, gathering donations for those in need, or just supporting one another, we’ve seen the best of humanity in our area youth.
And it’s the hope that comes from all of that that helps boost our spirits. Hope is such a powerful thing, and even just a little morsel of it can do the impossible.
Hope can rally a team from a deficit, can bring a smile in the toughest times, and can unite people from many different backgrounds under the umbrella of a community.
What our local student-athletes do in and out of games is nothing short of incredible, and it’s been a pleasure and an honor to see how much they affect their schools and towns in positive ways.
And for it all to happen here ahead of the holiday season, it helps bring a little light to the end of a very long 2021 and hope for a bright future ahead.
All of that to say that it’s been a lot of fun so far this academic year, but the journey is far from over. There’s so much to look forward to, so many more memories to be made, and I can’t wait to see all that we can accomplish together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.