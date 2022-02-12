IF THE HAT FITS: Welcoming the championship season

It’s Championship Season, in a few different ways.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association basketball playoffs have begun, with Class A-B getting under with district tournament play this week.
It’s already been an exciting weekend of basketball, and a fantastic way to kick off the postseason. Class 2-6A will be joining the foray in the following weeks, with every team looking to achieve the same goal — forge a path to Oklahoma City and earn a gold ball.
Of course, this too means that many teams will see their seasons come to an end. But trust me when I say that you’ve made your schools and communities so proud.
While I’ll be out on the playoff trail alongside our area teams, I’ll also be working diligently behind the scenes to get the ball rolling on curating the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Basketball teams.
Coaches can send me nominations and season stats to my email dhatridge@mcalesternews.com and I’ll immediately get to work crafting the list. This is always the hardest part of my job, but something I take very seriously to give area athletes the props they deserve.
But basketball isn’t the only thing going on, as wrestling is deep in the postseason as well. And McAlester wrestling has seen some amazing things happen with both its high school and junior high squads.
An especially cool moment came during the junior high state wrestling tournament, where Emery Turner placed fourth overall in the girls division — sealing an epic season of historic firsts for the young Lady Buff.
And nationally, there’s this big game happening tomorrow. Maybe you’ve heard of it? That’s right, Super Bowl LVI is on the way between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
That’s all happening at the same time as the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, where we’ve already seen so much gold awarded — and still a lot more to come.
It is Championship Season, all right. Across many sports at all levels of the game, so many cool things are happening. Of course, I’m pretty partial to the big things happening locally.
But enjoy this time, sports fans. A convergence like this doesn’t have too often, but it gives us plenty to come together and cheer about as well.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
