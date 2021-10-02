IF THE HAT FITS: Welcome to fall, y'all

It's officially October, which means we are firmly in the fall season.
Despite my birthday being four days before the month begins, October is actually one of my favorite months for a multitude of reasons.
I love spooky season. Yes, I know, it may seem a little odd to some, but scary movies, haunted houses and trails, and Halloween parties are some of my favorites.
There are also the continuation of fairs and festivals. You can head on up to Tulsa for the second state fair of the year, or can head out to Robbers Cave in Wilburton for their annual Fall Festival.
So many possibilities for you to enjoy during the month of October — but this month also brings with it sports milestones as well.
Friday was Oct. 1, meaning it was the first official day of basketball practice for high schools across Oklahoma. Although the season is still a month away, the work begins now as teams look to set themselves on a path to the state tournament.
Speaking of state tournaments, playoff action is in full swing for multiple sports as well. Fall baseball and fast-pitch softball will see their their first state tournaments in the smaller classes take place in Oklahoma City, while the larger classes and schools like McAlester begin regional tournament play in the coming week.
And if that wasn't enough, volleyball and cross country teams will have their respective postseasons in the next few weeks as well.
Plus, football season is at a full sprint as we're knee-deep in district play — and those playoffs will be right around the corner.
October is a very busy time of year for those of us in the world of sports, but it's a great reminder of why we enjoy them so much.
The laughter at postgame victory meals, Saturday night bonfires where you're still discussing a game, or maybe a quiet Sunday where you sit around with family and friends and just revel in the week that was as you prepare for the next.
But the common thread is that these things bring us all together. After the last year and a half, we understand more than ever that these sports and games help build common ground, foster great relationships, and creates more than a team and a fandom — it becomes a family that will stick with you in the best and the hardest of times.
So as you go about this month, enjoy it. Take it all in, laugh, cry, cheer, or just share a silent embrace that says all the words without any actually being spoken.
Happy October, sports fans. I'll be seeing you at the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
