IF THE HAT FITS: Welcome back, spring sports

Next week, the seasons are starting to change.
Despite writing this with literal ice on the ground right now, spring is just around the corner. And with it we'll get more daylight, warmer weather, and spring sports.
March 1 is the official start to the season for many sports, and you can even read a few season previews that we've published this past week. And there's so much to look forward to this spring.
McAlester baseball will begin a new era with a new coach and a brand new turf field. I've been driving by Mike Deak almost daily to see the progress, and it's going to be a lot of fun getting back out to the diamond.
Meanwhile across town, McAlester soccer will be kicking back into action at Hook Eales Stadium. The Lady Buffs are looking to return to the playoffs after last year's historic season, while the Buffs will be looking to make a little history of their own.
There's also track, tennis, softball — so many sports happening in the next few months. And after this winter, I think it'll be good for all of us to get back outside and enjoy time together.
Plus, our area student-athletes that participate in spring sports have been hard at work in the offseason, and now is their time to shine. There are so many possibilities in store, from deep playoff runs, to state tournaments, even state championships — it's all on the table.
So I encourage all of you to get out there and catch a game, a match, a meet and cheer on our area athletes. It's going to be a blast hearing the tink of bat, the roar of a crowd, and see the smiles and good times this spring season will bring.
Now, that's a lot to cover for my one-man department. But I'm going to be hitting every contest I can, making sure that these student-athletes' stories get told and shine a light on how awesome teams are in our area.
So light up the grill, get the Gatorade, and let's meet under the Oklahoma sun this spring. It's going to be a great year, I just know it. And I can't wait to see what adventures lie in store for our area athletes all in the next few months.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
