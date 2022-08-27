IF THE HAT FITS: Welcome back, football

Man, it feels good to be back.
We kicked off the 2022 Oklahoma high school football season last night, and the feeling in the air was nothing short of electric.
It was quite the spectacle, and I thoroughly enjoyed being back on the sidelines again. From the roar of the crowd, the sound of pads as collisions rocked the night, and the chirp of a whistle being drowned out by cheers as a touchdown was scored.
It was almost like it never left. It's no secret that football is an extremely popular sport in the state of Oklahoma, and I think we were all looking forward to last night. But now, the work only gets harder from here.
Every season is a grind. You have probably heard the adage that "it's a marathon, not a sprint." Well, it's absolutely true. And how teams handle themselves in both practices and games determines whether or not they will be playing into December.
But don't forget to enjoy the journey to get there, either. We'll have homecoming games, senior nights, rivalries restored, renewed, or rewritten — and many memories to be made. There will be a lot of firsts for freshmen and their parents, and a lot of lasts for the seniors. But every journey is unique and special.
I spoke at length with all our area teams and players ahead of the season. They were all excited about the promise of a new year, and it's finally here. I can't wait to see what you all do on and off the gridiron this season.
And yes, these student-athletes carry just as big a presence off the field as well. From volunteering, fundraising, to giving back to their schools and communities, it's really cool to see.
In fact, that's true for all sports in every school in our area. Every time I interview a senior athlete, I always ask the question "What is your advice for the next generation?" Because every step our area student-athletes take is being watched by many youngsters who want to step into their shoes one day.
I'm looking forward to the grind of this season, and I vow to work to the best of my abilities to tell all of these amazing stories.
Some of you have already seen me out and about at different sports and games, and that is only getting cranked up now with football here. I may seem a little ragged at times and my brain may be a little foggy, but I promise that I'm having such a great time getting to hang out with these teams once again.
I've said it many times recently, but it bears repeating — good luck to everyone this season! I don't know when this year's journey will end, but I'm excited to be traveling down that road together.
See you all at the field!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
