IF THE HAT FITS: Welcome back, basketball playoffs

And so it begins.
The weather this week may have been freezing, but the action on basketball courts around the state is only beginning to heat up.
That’s right. It’s playoff time in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association basketball postseason will tipoff with the schools in Class A and B next Thursday through Saturday, lighting a flame that will culminate in the powder keg of competition that is the state basketball tournament inside Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
I love this time of year because of the level of competition it brings. Yes, every game up to this point has mattered. But now? The slate is wiped clean, everyone is starting at 0-0, and only one can be crowned champion by the end.
It’s almost ruthless, unforgiving, and a little painful. Season will come to an end in the following weeks, alongside the careers of those senior players on the rosters. But no one wants to thing about that.
Instead, it’s one simple mantra that will be on everyone’s mind each and every game — survive and advance.
Another reason that I love this time of year is because of how well we all come together.
I’ve written multiple times about how our little corner of Oklahoma loves to rally around its own, and it’s so cool to see players, students, and fans from different schools still traveling to support each other — even if their team has already been knocked out of the running.
Now, I won’t lie. Things are going to be stressful for yours truly. I may physically be at one game, but I’ll be reporting on them all each and every night. There are going to be a lot of sleepless nights and miles put on my truck, but with those miles comes exciting memories.
It’s just as enjoyable for me to go on these journeys with our area teams as it is for the teams themselves. I want nothing more than to see you all succeed, and it would warm my heart to see a gold ball brought back to southeast Oklahoma.
But I’m starting to get ahead of myself. Every journey has to start somewhere, and the road to that fateful Saturday in March is about to begin.
Good luck to all of our area teams, and I’ll be seeing you court-side.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
