I frantically watched the clock as the seconds seemed to last days.
60 seconds — The Lady Buffs were down one point before Mariah Guyer snuck down the baseline for bucket to give McAlester the lead.
16.6 seconds — Stevie Stinchcomb gets fouled and hit both shots to put McAlester up by three. El Reno rushed down the court to try to tie, but an errant pass sailed untouched out of bounds.
10.7 seconds — Elizabeth Milligan hit the back end of a pair of free throws as the McAlester crowd seemed to hold its breath.
0.6 seconds — The ball went out of bounds to give El Reno one final shot attempt. The court at the Lloyd Noble Center that I was currently seated on seemed to vibrate with anticipation, or maybe it's because I was shaking.
0.0 seconds — The buzzer sounded, the Lady Buffs rushed the floor, and I ran with them — recording with phone in hand — to center court as McAlester won the Class 5A State Championship.
Those were the final scenes myself and an army of McAlester fans watched unfold on Saturday. It was the end of a season-long journey the team dubbed "The Chase." Now here Derrick James and I were documenting a gold ball trophy ceremony while Adrian O'Hanlon III got to work at the home base creating the special page you're seeing today.
I go to shake the hand of coach Jarrod Owen — but after everything that happened, a handshake wasn't enough. Instead, we shared an embrace, and in that moment, I could feel the weight of the season and that winning moment lifted from his burdened shoulders.
The medals, the trophy, the alma mater, the hugs, the tears, the laughs, and cheers that followed will be firmly pressed into my mind forever. But all I could think in that moment was "Did that just happen? That. Just. Happened."
I immediately went into work mode, and have probably worn out the keys on my laptop at this point. But now that I've had a second to slow down and reflect, all I can do is smile.
I've been with this team from the beginning. We hosted a media day in October, and I chatted with players about what goals they were setting this season. They all said the same thing: "Win a state championship."
They were so strong with that vow, I didn't doubt they would be putting in the work. Then I learned of the team's "The Chase" and "BATL" mottos, and knew there was going to be no one that was going to stand in their way.
Plenty of teams tried, sure. But that little ol' undersized team from southeast Oklahoma is filled with some of the greatest ballers and competitors you'll ever see. No fear, no trepidation — just a group of strong, incredible young women battling together to make their dreams come true.
It has been an amazing journey, and one that I've been fortunate enough to tag along on. To the players, the coaches, and the community of McAlester: congratulations! Remember this feeling and soak this all in.
Because if this is what winning feels like, I'm ready to go to do it again.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
