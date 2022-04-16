IF THE HAT FITS: Ushering in a new era of black and gold

Spring is a season of change, and we've seen a lot of change recently in the world of local athletics.
On Tuesday, McAlester named its newest athletic director in James Singleton, who will take over from John Homer after his retirement at the end of the school year.
Homer has spent the majority of his nearly 40-year career at McAlester, and the last eight as the head of the athletic department. There have been a lot of successes in sports in his tenure, and this school and community have a lot to be proud of when you look at all that has been accomplished to this point both on and off the field.
But he isn't the only McAlester sports figure that is retiring at the end of the year, as former baseball coach and current superintendent Randy Hughes is also hanging up his Buffalo hat at the end of this school year.
Hughes won five state championship at the helm of the Buffs baseball program in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2000, and returned to the district in 2016 to lead yet another generation of Buffaloes in his current administrative role.
Both men epitomize what it means to be a McAlester Buffalo, and they will definitely be missed. Although I didn't attend MHS myself, I'm still a local that has grown up around the two being at McAlester, and will never not warmly refer to either man as "coach."
That brings me back around to Singleton. I first met him in 2015 when he took over the McAlester football program. My younger brother, Heith, was a Buff and we were heavily involved with the quarterback club, so I was around Singleton a lot despite not being one of his players.
He's always been a kind soul, respectful, a hard-worker, and immediately embedded himself into this community. While he's been away from coaching for a few years now, it's been fun to see him at athletic events again this school year as one of the event coordinators. And when I see him, I'm always greeted with a "hey buddy!" and a smile.
I've long said how special our local communities are, and McAlester is no exception. I enjoy getting to work with the Buffs and Lady Buffs coaches, and I swell with pride when I see them and our student-athletes succeed.
All of that to say, a lot of work goes into what makes McAlester...well, McAlester. From the administration, to the coaches and assistant coaches, to the student-athletes, students, parents and fans.
It has been a fun school year, and it's not over yet. Sure, we're going to see lots of change between now and August, and those wheels are constantly in motion. But what never changes is that Buffalo spirit, and I'm excited to see what awaits us in the future.
As the saying goes, "Once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
