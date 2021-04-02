IF THE HAT FITS: Unveiling the 2021 boys basketball all-area team

Yes, it's that time once again.
Last week, the ladies took center stage. This week, it's the fellas' turn as we get set to unveil the 2021 McAlester News-Capital Boys All Area Basketball Team.
As I've said before, and will continue to say every time, I don't take the job lightly. I pour over so many things when curating these, and I stress over a lot of the decisions. But still, it's pretty cool to see the talent and hard work that our area athletes put in each and every year.
Over the course of the last season, we saw some amazing performances, rim-rocking dunks, and high-octane overtime games. We saw teams battle with everything they had, and overcome adversity in one of the hardest seasons ever.
So again, I want to impart how proud I am of each and every student-athlete in our area. Whether you're on the list or not, know that you've put in the work — the literal blood, sweat, and tears — and you've made your schools, families, and communities oh so proud as well.
And no matter where your season may have ended, the fact that you made it to the end of this journey is incredible. You battled COVID-19, quarantine periods, and canceled games. Your parents or grandparents may have missed a game for the first time in your career, but I can also bet they were so excited to hear about it or maybe even see it in your local newspaper.
People have asked me what's my favorite part about the job, and it's definitely watching the teams grow. Sure, the big moments are fun, and I love those too. But you know what I love the most?
When a freshman checks into the game and makes a play, and his teammates give him his first in-game high five. Or when an entire bench erupts after a layup like it's going to be on SportsCenter later that night. Or, my personal favorite, when a player is down on themselves after a bad play, and their teammates make sure they hold their head up high.
That's the magic of sports, and I see it all year round. Our student-athletes exemplify that so well, and it is the story behind the stats. Beside every top player is a teammate that is doing things that don't show up in the scorebook, but makes all the difference.
I know this personally because I was that teammate. I was never a shooter no matter how hard I tried, but you know what I could do? I could play defense, nab a steal, and find someone who could score. I never made a superlative list, but I was proud of my teammates who did — because we were in it together.
So congratulations to our all area selections, and to teammates and players throughout the area. You're all amazing, and I can't wait to see what you do on the hardwood next season.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
