IF THE HAT FITS: Traveling the roads that lead us home

Who says you can't go home?
We finally made it to the end of homecoming week, and what a week it was. There were dress up days, sporting events, pep rallies and parades, and it all culminated in a fun football game and a coronation ceremony for this year's Homecoming Queen.
But all this fanfare this week really got me to thinking about what it all means in the grand scheme of things.
Firstly, and full disclosure here, I'm former homecoming royalty myself. I was named Kiowa's hoco king during my senior year in 2009-2010. It was something I didn't think much of at the time, but looking back, it really did mean something to be given that honor from my peers. And to be fully honest? Yes, I still have the crown.
So I totally get it. And during McAlester's homecoming, the court is much more expansive. Students from all walks of life are gathered together, representing their various teams and clubs. It really goes to show how diverse and talented this community's youth is, and they are young people that are ready to change the world.
Then there was the parade and pep rallies, and of course the football game. School spirit fills this town every week, but this week it absolutely overflowed with black and gold. McAlester shows up to take care of its Buffaloes and Lady Buffs.
And why is that? Well you see, I think I might have an answer.
Two weeks ago, McAlester athletics inducted the newest members of its Athletic Hall of Fame — Bobby Smith, the late Johnny Cardenas, and Randy Hughes. I got to hang out and visit with them and their families, and it was in those conversations where I started to figure it out.
We all know coach Hughes, and his forever commitment to McAlester, and I don't know if anyone bleeds more black and gold. As people congratulated him and shook his hand, the many years of memories seemed to be playing behind his eyes.
Bobby Smith was a track superstar for the Buffs and on into college. He now resides in Tennessee, but a piece of his heart remains in Oklahoma. Smith won many championship trophies during his track days, but he said his real trophies are his grandchildren.
But it was when I visited with the Cardenas family that the final piece of the puzzle fell into place. The late Johnny Cardenas was a powerhouse in track and football for McAlester in the 1960s. He went on to serve his country in Vietnam, and started a family.
His oldest son Austin said his father didn't talk much about his athletics days, but others told those championship stories to his kids. He was described as a superhero by his children, and they got to pass on those stories as they returned to McAlester.
"My daughter, I've loved having her here with me. She's asked questions about my father," Austin said. "And she's the first girl in our family in 52 years."
And there was my answer. It's roots, it's family, and it's community. The Cardenas family said it was the first time for some of them to even be in Oklahoma, but it was special because they came back to their roots in McAlester.
I joke all the time that all roads lead back to Pittsburg County. But maybe there really is some truth to that. And if we ever find ourselves lost, we can always take those roads back home to find ourselves again.
