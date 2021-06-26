IF THE HAT FITS: The red light, green light of summer athletics

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.