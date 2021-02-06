IF THE HAT FITS: The promise of tomorrow after signing

Congratulations are in order.
On Wednesday, several area athletes participated in National Signing Day — the yearly mark where student-athletes officially sign to play college athletics.
So firstly, congratulations to McAlester’s Quentin Thomas, Dustin Wall, Gavin Johnson, and Wilburton’s Christian Gockel on signing on the dotted line and committing to their new schools both athletically, and academically.
These young men got to share a special moment and day surrounded by their loved ones, who have been there with them every step of the way. So, with that in mind, congratulations are in order for these young men's families. Not only was Wednesday's events for those signing, but for those of you who have impacted and helped shape them into the young adults they are today.
It’s always great when a student-athlete advances to play ball at the next level. They represent their loved ones and communities that they come from, and become an inspiration for the younger generation that look up to these young adults and want to be in their shoes one day.
Sports are an amazing vehicle for those who participate to advance their playing careers, network with a lot of new people, and learn life lessons along the way as well. But they’re also a pathway to higher education for players as well.
The NCAA, for all its faults, had an ad campaign that held a lot of truth — a lot of student-athletes will graduate in something other than sports.
And that’s one of the beauties of collegiate sports, at all levels. When talking with McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey about his players moving to the next level, not only was he excited about their athletic opportunities, but for the chance they’ll receive to get a college education because of it.
“It’s trading your time for an opportunity to play, but more importantly, to get your education,” Mazey said.
When talking with the young men who signed, they not only talked about how excited they were to play college ball, but to start climbing the steps to get their degrees. So while they’re chasing their dreams of being collegiate athletes, they’re also chasing their dreams on the other side of the classroom as well.
So congrats to all those who signed and celebrated on National Signing Day. It’s always a day full of hope, love, and starry-eyed looks into the possibility of the future. And after the past year we have all gone through, it’s good to be reminded about the bright promise of tomorrow.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.