IF THE HAT FITS: The power of a return to sports

Well, it looks like sports are back.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of every major sporting league in the United States since that fateful night in Oklahoma City on March 11. Since then, with new data and new plans, sports leagues have been trying to determine the best path forward for a restart.
The PGA has now restarted, with some excellent golf on display and a welcome distraction while I avoided unpacking boxes into my new home. Additionally, NASCAR began its restart in May. And in an effort to catch up on missed races, viewers have been treated to multiple races per week.
The MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NHL have all worked to come up with plans for restarts “in a bubble,” with the intention to keep players and personnel safe while getting the games back going.
First, let me say that I know these decisions haven’t been easy or have been made lightly. And honestly, I don’t know that there’s any one clear path forward. The pandemic isn't going to end overnight.
We’ve been seeing that locally as well. Here in McAlester, teams have been participating in summer workouts. And by the smiles, cheers, and social media posts, it sounds like our local athletes are excited to be back in business — even if the future may still look a little cloudy.
Still, I know that McAlester coaches and administrators, as well their colleagues across the area, have been working nonstop to determine how to proceed.
But as sports start to return, there seems to be something bigger happening. These games have always been our escape from the day-to-day, but they’re holding more weight now than ever.
Whether it be highlighting civil rights, exposing and overcoming sexual assault, or just bringing about the good in people, sports can shine a light on it all.
Locally, our area student-athletes learn to work together and how to dig down deep into themselves. I’ve had many a coach tell me that their goal is bigger than just the game, but building the next generation of men and women who will change the world.
That is why I chose this profession. There’s many a person who you’ll hear say that sports changed their lives. I know I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for the lessons I learned from my years playing sports.
Sports build this ethereal connection between us all. And while things may not be quite as normal as we’d want them to be, that power is still present.
So I guess what I’m saying is: Welcome back, sports. It’s good to see you again.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
