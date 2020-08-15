IF THE HAT FITS: The power of a community

Buckle up, folks, because I don’t know where this is going to take us.
This year has been a roller coaster. A lot has happened in the past eight months, and it feels like it's instead been a decade. So instead of thinking about all that, I wanted to add a little light in this week’s column.
Our world has been noticeably changed by the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re also being reminded about all of the good in people.
Seeing smiling faces as students are back out on the field is always a welcome sight, even if the only part of the smile that we’re sometimes seeing is the eyes above a mask. Teammates and friends are being reunited once again, and I’ve also seen new creative low-touch or no-touch handshakes that would make Troy and Abed jealous.
Pictures have been flooding social media of freshmen getting that high school uniform for the first time alongside photos of seniors putting them on for one final season.
Booster clubs are in full swing as they do everything they can to make sure these kids have fun, memorable years, while proud parents, families, and friends help remind them that even through the uncertainty, there’s a support system for the good times and the bad.
This is Oklahoma, and let’s face it — high school athletics and activities run these towns. Yes, even sometimes in Norman and Stillwater. Whether it’s on the football field, softball and baseball diamonds, basketball and volleyball courts, on the track, or in band rooms and theaters, our communities rally around these kids.
And this year, I think it’s more important than ever. This pandemic has taken so much away from us, including loved ones. But I’m constantly reminded of the spirit of these towns and the Oklahoma Standard. Time after time, tragedy after tragedy, we’ve come together to lift our communities out of darkness.
And while I don’t know what the next few months will bring, I do know one thing — Oklahomans will be coming together. And while it sometimes may include us being masked up and socially distant, supporting one another is vital to our success.
So as our area students return to their battle arena of choice, look for the good things, the brightness when things seem dark. I expect you’ll cheer louder than you ever have before, victories will taste so much sweeter, and your pride and love will be felt heavier than ever before.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.