IF THE HAT FITS: The kids are alright

I've been doing a lot of talking lately.
Yes, that's my job. And if you know me personally, you know that sometimes I have a hard time shutting up. But that's neither here nor there.
What I'm referring to is I've been spending a lot of time recently talking to coaches and players. Officially-sanctioned Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association competition begins on Monday, setting off a 10-month long journey through high school athletics.
I talked a bit about it last week in this very column, but I wanted to discuss it again because y'all — I am so dang excited.
Everyone else is too, especially the coaches and players. Just this week, I was at both football and softball media days at McAlester, and the air was charged with excitement and anticipation. It's always fun at this part of the season because of the uncertainty of the future. The possibilities are quite literally endless.
But I also got a reminder of why sports exist and what helps make them so important. I listened in and talked with coaches, who all said the same thing — they're helping build up the next generation.
We have many amazing student-athletes in the area who are destined for collegiate athletics and possibly beyond. But no matter when one's athletic career might end, the lessons they learned through their playing days will carry with them forever.
As an example, softball coach Kelleya Cox was telling me just by teaching her players about the importance of being on time has already start to set in. The Lady Buffs show up even earlier than they're expected and are ready to go as soon as it's time.
In football, coach Forrest Mazey stressed something similar, using the phrase "early is to be on time, on time is to be late, and to be late is to be forgotten." So his Buffs know it's taking care of the little things that can help lead to successes.
And that's just one of the many examples of things young people learn through sports. There's also teamwork, competitive drive, and a healthy work ethic, just to name a few more. All of those things help mold and advance these student-athletes to give them the tools to go on even after athletics and succeed in whatever it is they want to do in life.
My point is that it's really cool to see the investment our local coaches and student-athletes all across our area of southeast Oklahoma make in each other and themselves. I see how they come together, battle for each other, and give back to their communities.
And if that's what we have to look forward to, the future is bright.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
