IF THE HAT FITS: The enduring spirit of a community

There’s something that was said in a conversation I had this week that has stuck with me.
When I conversed with McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey about this week’s game, he talked about how the playoff run has impacted fans and citizens around town.
I’ll paraphrase, but he said in a year where there hasn’t been a lot to cheer about, this has given a welcomed spot of positivity.
And I agree with that. I’ve written before about the inherent power in sports and extracurriculars. It’s sometimes hard to explain, but what I’ve seen this week only helps affirm that.
McAlester, it seems, continually reapplies fresh black and gold paint for every sport and every season. It’s really cool to see, and even more fun to be a part of it.
I hope that never changes — well, unless that means it just continues to get stronger.
I hope fans and supporters can keep that energy going far beyond 2020. Because it means the world to these kids and their coaches to see that kind of support.
Soon — blessedly, hopefully soon — life will start to get brighter and return to what it was before the pandemic began. But I don’t want to see us lose the special bond that is brewing out of all of this.
We all remember what it was like being the age of our kids, right? I know for me that it wasn’t all too terribly long ago. But even I feel disconnected with that feeling.
You’re young, the world before you full of possibility. You’re unsure of what’s to come next, but that excites you. It’s thrilling because you know, no matter what happens, you have family, friends, and a community that will help you see it through.
Even while you feel those knots in your stomach when the lights come on, you’re propelled forward by the unseen force of a connected group of people.
Okay, so maybe I’m waxing poetic a little too much. Or maybe not enough. Either way, the bonds forged by a community coming together for a single cause is pretty special.
So let’s keep that going well beyond this unforgettable year. Seasons will come and go. Triumphs and heartbreaks will take place. But I hope we never lose that sense of community. Because that’s how we prevail in sports, in our careers, and in our society — together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.