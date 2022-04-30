IF THE HAT FITS: The end of the school year is near

Somebody call up Justin Timberlake, because it's gonna be May.
May is the final month of Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association competitions, and it is a flurry of handing out golden trophies and medals over the next three weeks. As I described it to a colleague of mine, I think we're all sprinting to the finish.
The next few weeks are going to be hectic, but so much fun. Just in the next seven days alone, I'll be traveling to tennis, soccer, golf, and baseball events, plus reporting on the run for other events like track.
But while I'm excited about all the action that will be transpiring, I'm also a little sad. Because once the last trophies and medals are handed out, that's it. We're done for the season.
That's a little bittersweet. Sure, I've been running around like a madman since August and my mind and body will welcome the break. But I also will miss having Oklahoma high school sports to cover. I've been hanging out with our amazing student-athletes and their coaches more than I've seen my own family, so it's always an adjustment during the summer months.
It's also the last time we will get to see these seniors represent their schools. Graduation is just days away, and these amazing young people will move into the next chapters of their lives. And just like their teachers and coaches that have seen them nearly every day for years, it's going to be an adjustment saying goodbye.
In my time in sports media, I've been honored to see student-athletes grow from their days as freshmen to being the leaders of their school. They've been searching for their own paths in life, and for just a moment in time, it's been an absolute honor to be a part of that journey.
I remember what that was like for me when I was in their shoes. Sure, I was never the most coordinated or talented. But my time in high school athletics helped shape the person who I am today, and I'm thankful for the people that were there during my own journey. From fans, teammates, and coaches, to the teachers that I could call upon well into college and even to this very day — I'm grateful to have made those bonds and have those experiences.
And it's really cool for me to hear now from an athlete I've covered or one of their family members thank me for something I've written about or covered now that I'm on the sidelines. It's humbling, and helps stoke the fires of passion I have for this job. They're your stories, I'm just the one lucky enough to be able to tell them.
So let's make the best memories yet in these final few weeks. It's a sprint to the finish, but let's cross this finish line together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
