There are two things I want to say about the year 2020 — Thank the Good Lord it’s over, but also, I’m glad that it happened.
Just let me explain.
2020 started out as any other year for me, really. Except I accepted a brand new job as the new McAlester News-Capital sports editor.
Things were going great. I was excited about the opportunity, and I immediately got to work covering some amazing things.
But then came March 12, 2020.
You see, I was heading out the door to head to Oklahoma City to go cover the Hartshorne Lady Miners’ state tournament journey. I had my bag on my shoulder and was leaving when my phone buzzed.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association shut down spring sports, cancelled the remaining basketball tournaments, and we all went home. For months.
It was a weird feeling, I’ll tell you that. But with hard work and discussion with health officials and experts, we rolled back into August with the green light to go play once again.
There were a few bumps in the road, sure. But while it’s easy to look back at 2020 and give it a rude hand gesture, I’d rather focus on all the good that happened.
For example, my first night on the job, I covered my first McAlester vs. Ada matchup. Talk about a heck of a game to get your feet wet.
Then in March, I got to cover all our local teams at the state basketball tournament in Oklahoma City.
Then there was this summer, when I got to make my way to football practices and see our area teams hard at work.
Then, there were the seasons that started. Football, baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling — they all got to return to their activities after the uncertainty of the spring.
Those are just some of the things off the top of my head, but do you know what I most remember and am grateful for from 2020? The people I have met, the friendships I've made, and relationships I forged.
Coaches from around the area in all sports have been more than welcoming to the new guy, and help make my job just that much easier. I look forward to get to continue to work with them each and every day.
Then, there are the players. I love getting to talk with our area athletes and get to know who they are both on and off their respective playing surfaces. I’ve met some amazing young people, and am confident that they’re going to change the world when it’s all said and done.
Finally, there are our readers. I’ve said before I like to keep a low profile, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make my day seeing someone enjoy my work. I take each and every kind and heartfelt word to heart, and what may seem like a simple thank you means the world to me.
So here’s to blessings in this new year, and the new memories we get to make together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.