IF THE HAT FITS: Thank you, seniors

Well, it happened.
The OSSAA formally shut down sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. This officially ended seasons for players all around the area, and cut short the careers of our seniors.
I’ll just be blunt: this hurts. While I understand and agree with the decision because it is for health and well-being of millions, it still hurts.
Everyone was excited to get to play ball. Whether it was on the diamond, on the pitch, on the course, or without a ball at all — looking at you, track and field — the prospect of being out in the sun on a glorious spring day while crowds cheered on our amazing student athletes was enough to warm any cold heart from the winter months.
But then it was all stripped away.
Basketball didn’t even get to crown a champion in all classes for the first time in over a century. Think about that, an event like this hasn’t happened in our lifetime.
I’m absolutely crushed for our area seniors, who I know are feeling those same emotions ten-fold.
But while the pain and the hurt are at the forefront, I’m amazed at what else I’m seeing. The young men and women who didn’t even have the chance to say goodbye to something they’ve known their entire lives are rising up and paying tribute to their respective sports.
A baseball player thanked coaches for acts big and small. Praising his teammates, this young man said farewell and boasted that although his team played in less than five games, they ended on a win, which he’ll always be able to keep with him.
Another tribute from a softball player. I know this young woman personally, and have watched her grow up with the sport. She’s a three-time state champion who was searching for number four, and she spoke with a vast eloquence in the face of what she lost.
“Thank you for letting me experience the game that I fell in love with many years ago with some of the best to ever play the game,” Maddie Patton wrote. “I am so sorry that my time with you was cut short, and if I could do anything to change that then I would in a heartbeat. I have to keep reminding myself that everything happens for a reason, even if it breaks my heart in the process.”
These kids are tough. Then again, they’re not kids anymore.
Do you remember Derek Jeter’s last at-bat at Fenway? It was an RBI single, and he decided then that it was time. Jeter left the game to a thunderous ovation, with hat tips all around.
Seniors, the world will recover one day, and your time in high school will never be forgotten. You may not have had the opportunity to say goodbye on your own terms like Jeter, but as far as I’m concerned, you all are hometown legends.
So this is your ovation. This is our hat tip to you.
Thank you, seniors. For everything.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.