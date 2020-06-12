IF THE HAT FITS: Teaching kids in a pandemic

We've spent two weeks now with many high schools beginning to restart their athletic activities for the summer. And while I know many parents are glad to get the teens out of the house, there's still the matter of doing something for our younger area citizens, and many are stepping up to make sure kids are having a fun and safe summer.
McAlester Public Schools is set to move into the second phase of its reopening plan, which includes starting Summer Pride and other camps for the younger individuals. The Buffs administration and coaches have worked hard in formulating a plan that will keep students safe while still giving them the return to a structured routine.
The Boys and Girls Club of McAlester is hosting its summer camp activities, albeit with a smaller number than usual. With cleaning and safety protocols in place, they're creating a healthy learning and playing environment for kids and are hoping to add to their numbers as the summer continues forward.
Little leagues are popping up around the area, giving young children the opportunity to learn a new game while running off a little of that never-ending energy to help give parents some sanity in the evening time.
And that's not to mention the travel teams, clinics, camps, and other various outlets that are continuing to reopen with protocols in place.
Let's be honest about something though.
Coronavirus is going to be around us for a while. That's just the reality of it all. On Friday, Oklahoma saw its largest spike of cases in a single day at 222. As the state continues to reopen, we can't forget that there is still a pandemic. I applaud these local administrators, coordinators, and leaders that are continuing to monitor and adapt to the ever-moving landscape to keep people safe as scientists and doctors continue to study and search for a solution.
That's why taking care of others is vitally important right now, and today's children will be forever impacted by current affairs. There are things you just don't forget, both the good and the bad. And for a kid, each and every day can be a defining moment.
But all this teaching, learning, and doing can lead to a brighter tomorrow. So whether your kid is heading to workout, to run, to conduct an experiment, build a volcano, play ball, or even read a book, remember that what is being done now can change their lives forever. And investing in these kids is how we invest in our future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.