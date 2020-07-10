IF THE HAT FITS: Talking about gold trophies and warm memories

It’s always great to look back and reflect on where you’ve been. And this week, we’ve been doing just that with the McAlester 2010 girls basketball state championship team.
Let me tell you, I had a lot of fun. When this idea first came about, there was so much to consider and do. But it all just fell into place one fateful night in June. And while we weren’t able to get the entire gang back together, we were still able to assemble some of those key pieces from that Lady Buffs team.
We talked about almost everything. From what things looked like before the season and meeting the legend that is Crystal Robinson, to injuries and adversity, to winning a gold ball.
I can remember that title run, because I was a senior in high school myself. The Lady Buffs topped the competition, and game nights in Bob Brumley gymnasium were rocking. Those girls seemed like they were destined for greatness, and they achieved it that March.
I had family and friends on that team, so this project felt more like hanging out than working. But for those ladies that were able to join, it was like a family reunion.
There was so much laughter and banter. We talked about where those ladies are now, and we met an adorable cast of supporting characters in Whitney Anderson’s sweet niece and Kirsty Cooks ornery youngest son. And for an hour, it felt like everything in the outside world melted away.
I want to thank Whitney, Kirsty, Alli, and Lesley for hopping on Zoom and talking with me. I wish we could have had the entire team on the call, but we’d have probably been there all night. Even though most of them probably wouldn’t have minded, my deadlines assuredly would have.
But as I’ve said time and time again, the power of sports is something otherworldly. It’s pure, uncut human emotion and connection. It’s the best of us and what we could be, and a shining example of the good that still exists in the world.
The 2010 Lady Buffs basketball team forever left their mark in McAlester and the state of Oklahoma. And who knows? Right now, there may be a group of girls reading these stories that are set to become the next champions and inspired by what they’ve heard through these stories.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
