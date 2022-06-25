IF THE HAT FITS: Taking time to cool my engines

I've got a secret to tell you all.
I haven't been in the office this week. Okay, that isn't much of a secret. But it's important you all know that I've been gone because of what is going to happen next.
Because yeah, while it's still summer, I've been hard at work this month. There's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that's been in the works here while also producing daily content. But just like any of us, it came time for me to take a step back and catch my breath.
But why am I telling you all about my vacation? There is a point, I promise.
It was nice to just chill. And if you've seen my Twitter feed, you know I didn't stay away from sports. But it was fun to actually be on the other side of things and just be a fan for a game. It always helps realign my mind with things like "what would I want out of this recap?" or "How would I have covered this game?" And of course, it was fun getting to pick up tips from my colleagues that cover other teams and sports.
By the time you're reading this, my vacation is coming to an end. And I'm pumped to get back to work and hit the ground running.
We've got a lot that we're going to be working on in the next month as we barrel toward the 2022-2023 academic year. We'll have fall sports like fast-pitch softball, baseball, volleyball, and cross country that will be beginning formal practices soon with competition to start in August. And of course, there's football.
To that end, I've already begun work on compiling my biggest project of the year — our annual football season preview. And we've come up with an excellent theme that we think is going to appeal to all aspects of our readership.
I can't divulge yet what that theme is, and any attempt to give you all a hint would give it up immediately. You're just going to have to wait until July, when we will launch our teaser campaign.
We like to talk about seasons being marathons, and it's no different in the offseason. But turns three and four are in sight, and I'm going to be sprinting to the finish.
So strap in, and let's get to work. I'm refueled and optimistic for the journey ahead, and I'm ready to start firing up a lot of these special things that we're going to be bringing you in the weeks and months ahead.
Thank you all for reading and your continued support. It really means the world to me, and I'm going to continue in my dedication to fervently serve this great community I call home.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
