IF THE HAT FITS: Taking that next step

We have reached a turning point in the fall semester sports.
In football, teams have now wrapped up their non-district games — setting up the battle for playoff berths. And in fast-pitch softball and fall baseball, district tournaments are soon to begin, with regional tournaments to follow shortly after for all schools.
Oh yeah, and all of that starts next week.
First, let’s discuss the diamond sports of softball and baseball. To say that we’re in full swing would be a bit of an understatement — and a bad pun on my part. It feels like the season has only just started, but we’re already gearing up to see our first playoff action as the Class A-B schools will begin their district tournaments.
All our area teams in all classes have already seen incredible victories, hard-fought losses, and plenty of valuable game experience. And it’s all been leading to this.
A state tournament appearance — and championship, of course — is on everyone’s minds. I’ll be running from field to field to capture as much of the action as I can, joining along on the journeys our area teams are going to be setting out on. And hopefully, we’ll be seeing each other in Oklahoma City next month.
And in football, the meat of the season is set to begin with district play coming up on Friday. While the weather may start chilling, the action on the field is only going to heat up from here.
Yes, every game matters in the season — but these games have a little extra weight. Teams will be fighting for district titles as well as spots in the playoffs. And even just one game could be the difference between playing well into November or even making the postseason at all.
And that’s just in those sports! By the turn of October, volleyball and cross country will also see their postseasons begin, and winter sports will begin their first organized practices of the 2021-2022 season.
And that’s just three months into the school year.
There is so much to look forward to, and I’m beyond ecstatic to be on the sidelines and see how it all turns out. So fans, bust out your best game day cheers and chants, don your school colors from head to toe, and show up in droves to support your teams.
It’s the kind of atmosphere that these young athletes will remember for a long time. And hey, maybe we’ll be celebrating a state championship by the end of it all.
So let me say good luck to all our area teams as you embark on this next chapter of your seasons. I just know you’re going to make us all proud.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
