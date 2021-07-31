After a longer wait than usual, the world has once again turned its attention to the Olympic games. And there have been many amazing and inspiring moments that have transpired over the games thus far.
Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win gold in the fencing individual foil event, while Anastasija Zolotic achieved the same feat in the women's taekwondo event.
William Shaner won gold in the 10-meter air rifle event — another first for the red, white, and blue.
Two new sports of surfing and skateboarding debuted, with American Carissa Moore taking gold in the women's shortboard event, and Jagger Eaton earning a bronze in the men's street competition. And the United States also took home gold in the women's 3-on-3 basketball event.
We've seen other countries win their first-ever medals — including their first golds — and the first brother and sister to earn gold in the same event on the same day.
Then there have been the incredible performances and moments, especially in the swimming events.
Bobby Finke with his breathtaking gold medal finish in the 800-meter free, Caeleb Dressel's emotional record-breaking win in the 100-meter free, Katie Ledecky winning gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter free, and China, the United States, and Australia all three shattering the world record as they medaled 1-2-3 in the 4x200-meter relay.
Then there are the emotional, inspiring moments.
The most prolific gymnast of all time Simone Biles withdrew herself from final events to focus on her mental and physical health — helping shed a spotlight on the hardships athletes face that aren't as visible as physical injuries. And she was right there cheering on her team as the U.S. took a silver medal in the team finals, and Suni Lee captivated the world with her gold medal win as the women's all-around champion.
Lee's story itself tugged at the heartstrings of all that watched. She lost an aunt and uncle to COVID-19, and her father has been recovering from an accident in 2019 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. But Lee's smile shone brightly as she tearfully told her father "I did it!" via FaceTime after making history.
And that was all from the first half of the games.
There's still so much more to witness, and history to be made. Even here locally, we have a chance to cheer on one of our own.
Micha Hancock grew up in McAlester until her family's move to Edmond just before her eighth grade year. She went on to play at Penn State University and is a successful professional player. Now, she's competing in Tokyo with the U.S. women's volleyball team — with the next match against the Russian Olympic Committee taking place Saturday night, followed by facing off with Italy on Sunday. Both times are set for 9 p.m. central time.
I'm personally a sucker for the Olympic games. And after the tumultuous journey to get to this point, it's great to see the world coming together to bring some joy to what has been a tough last year and a half.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
