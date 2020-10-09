IF THE HAT FITS: Taking back someday

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the country in March, many were optimistically looking forward to the day when athletic competition would return.
Many schools didn’t get to compete for a state title in the spring, and the record books will always show an asterisk next to the season. But many held out hope that someday, we’ll be getting those opportunities once again.
Well, “someday” has finally come. Kind of.
This weekend, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association held its first state tournament games since March. The sports of softball, baseball, and volleyball took center stage, and it’s like we never missed a beat.
The crowds roared once again, albeit socially distanced and slightly muffled behind face masks. Spirit weeks, police escorts out of town, bus windows filled with words of encouragement, written in school colors — we knew “someday” would come, and its return was glorious.
Several area teams got to experience that thrill once again, and my sincerest congratulations go out to Kiowa, Stuart, and all those that competed in their sports' pinnacle tournament over the weekend.
Granted, we’ve still got a long way to go. The pandemic will continue to effect our lives until the science can catch up and give us back unfiltered access to all the things that we love.
But you know what? For a few days this weekend, things just felt right.
And look at what we’ve got coming just right around the corner? The cross country postseason, football playoffs, the start of basketball and wrestling seasons — and that’s just scratching the surface.
Things are going to continue to look and feel different. But it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy and be grateful for all the hard work that people have put in to make sure our kids get a chance to compete.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson spoke with the media earlier this week, and something he said stood out.
"We feel like the schools have done a really great job in trying to manage this,”Jackson said. "After going through the spring...we want to give kids as many opportunities to participate as much as we can.”
So, sure. Masks can get a little uncomfortable, and not being able to stage a 50-person packed cheering section for your loved one isn’t how any of us envisioned this year turning out.
But we’re giving our kids an opportunity to enjoy those things that they’ll never get back. And when that “someday” fully returns, I hope we pack every gym, ball field, sideline, and bleachers that we can.
I hope the roar of the crowd is deafening, and that every game is treated like it’s being played on Championship Saturday.
“Someday” is coming, folks. And it was nice to get just a small taste of it this weekend.
Contact Derek Hatridge @dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
