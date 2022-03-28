IF THE HAT FITS: Stepping up to the plate at the Pitt 8

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, because it's time to head back out to the diamond.
OK, maybe that was a little cliche. But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited about the next three days of action at the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference baseball tournament.
Thanks to the start of the pandemic in 2020, last year was my first Pitt 8 baseball tournament to cover — and I had an absolute blast. Spending a day out at the field with beautiful spring weather and watching our area teams give their all as they fought for the top prize was a great way to spend time at the office for me.
And this year, the tournament welcomes us all back with open arms once again.
I have spent the better part of the last week driving around the county, visiting with teams and coaches to compile this year's Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament preview. As a one-man show, it's been a lot to compile in a few days.
But I'm extremely thankful for all the coaches and school personnel that have assisted in bringing together this preview. I hope you fans are all proud of your schools and communities, because each and every one of them around here is special.
A special shoutout also to the team here at the McAlester News-Capital, without whom this section would not have been possible. You are all amazing.
And now, the finished product is here. All that's left is the baseball.
There's no end to the possibilities that await us this week. There will be fantastic pitching performances, moonshots from the plate, and confounding catches that seem to defy the laws of physics. We could see walk-offs, no-hitters, and some of the quirkiest celebrations that come with the game of baseball.
So flip through the pages of this preview, and read all about your favorite teams and the competition that awaits them. I look forward to being at the field and bringing you the incredible stories and amazing moments that surely await us in the coming days.
I also hope to see you all at Kiowa this week, and don't be afraid to say hello as I bounce around the field. After all, this game holds a pretty special place in a lot of hearts, and has a magic power of bringing people together.
To get a little more cliche and quote one of my favorite baseball movies, "this field, this game — it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and what could be again." The sound of a ball hitting a bat, the smell of fresh hot dogs and popcorn, people cheering, and children laughing as they emulate what they're seeing on the field, it truly is like dipping yourself in magic waters.
So take me out to the ballgame, and good luck to all at the Pitt 8 Tournament!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.