Folks, it’s been good to be getting outdoors.
I know it’s technically been spring for the last few weeks, but this week has truly felt like it for the first time this season. There’s been plenty of sunshine, gorgeous albeit windy days, and loads of spring sports in action.
Let’s start with baseball. We wrapped up the Pitt 8 Conference baseball tournament last weekend, so congratulations are in order as Crowder finished on top, Stuart took home third, and Indianola earned the consolation championship.
But really, prop to all the local teams that participated. It was three days of a lot of fun, exciting baseball, and I was glad to be a part of it.
There’s also McAlester baseball, as the Buffs have been on a roll in district play. They’re really starting to come into their own as the enter one of the toughest, most important stretches of the season, and I’m excited to see how things move forward on the diamond.
Then there’s golf, and McAlester had a very nice weekend last weekend. Under the April sun in Eufaula, Aubrey House shot a 73 to take a first place win, while Shawn Perkins shot an 86 to place for the Buffs.
McAlester soccer has also been putting in work on the pitch, and have valiantly fought and represented this community well.
There was also local track and field athletes competing last week at McAlester, with Stuart and Wilburton participating alongside the Buffs and Lady Buffs.
McAlester’s Eli Chatman, Chase Faber, and Jalen Spears, as well as Stuart’s Dre’von Colbert and Wilburton’s Devon Amason all took home first place in various events, while a bevy of local athletes placed across the board with their incredible feats of athleticism.
Those are just some of the examples of the amazing things we’ve seen just in the last week of spring sports. It’s been invigorating to get out into the sun and celebrate out local athletes and teams.
But the season isn’t over yet. As the weather continues to warm up, I encourage you all to get out and help support these young people. And who could argue with spending a day at the ballpark, at the track, or at the links?
It’s part of what makes my job fun, and while you’ll see my smiling in my Raybans as we continue down the home stretch of the school year. See you all out there!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
