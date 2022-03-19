IF THE HAT FITS: Springing forward into action

Spring break is wrapping up this weekend, which means it’s back to the grind with spring sports. But to be fair, I don’t think there was much a break involved for anybody.
Many baseball and softball teams traveled to tournaments this week, with some playing as close as Broken Bow and others going as far as Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Then there were the practices and workouts happening this week for many other sports. Just because there wasn’t any school doesn’t mean the hard work took a break either.
Heck, even I haven’t stopped much to catch my breath. I’m deep in working on several projects, plus chomping at the bit to get up to my eyeballs in spring sports. The weather is getting warmer, the days longer, and the heat is turning up out on the respective fields, courts, and courses.
We’ve already seen history in the fall and winter sports, so I’m excited to see what adventures the spring sports have for us this season.
What new feat awaits us? A bevy of home run blasts, a steel curtain guarding the goal, the next Tiger Woods on the course, the next Serena Williams on the court, or maybe we see the next Usain Bolt unleashed out on the track.
The possibilities are endless, really. And with the level of talented student-athletes we have here in the area, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see all the successes start to roll in — especially come postseason time.
And while I can't be everywhere at once, I'm going to continue to push myself and work just as hard as our area teams. I might get a sunburn or two, but I'll wear it with pride knowing the job is getting done as I continue to tell the stories of the amazing young people we have here in southeast Oklahoma.
The next two months are also the final sprint to the finish. It won’t be long before things get silent as we break for the summer months.
So enjoy the ride this season, folks. Let’s get outside, hang out together, and have some fun as we cheer on our area student-athletes.
As with every season, there's bound to be some heartbreak, some near-misses, and some tears as we say goodbye to the seniors as they graduate. I know we're going to make plenty of lasting memories, and who knows? Maybe — just maybe — we’re going to end the school year with glittering gold.
See you all out there!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.