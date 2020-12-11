IF THE HAT FITS: Spreading support and cheer during the winter months

We’re all about to take a deep dive into winter sports. Sure, some schools already have, but this week marked the first tournaments in which many have competed this season.
Any other year, tournament times are one of my favorite times of the season, especially those right before the Christmas break.
The stands are packed, the entire gym smells like fresh popcorn, shoes are squeaking loudly across the floor, and you might be seeing some friends from towns you don’t normally get to see outside of ball season.
And at the end of it all, winners are declared. Teams are bringing new hardware to put in their school’s trophy cases, and tournament hosts and coordinators are breathing a sigh of relief they made it through another year.
That’d be the normal sights, sounds, smells, and feelings we’d all be experiencing — but sadly, not in 2020.
Things look incredibly different this year. Capacity is limited — if fans are being allowed at all — concessions are slimmed down and pre-packaged in most cases, teams are spread out apart from each other on their own benches, and there’s an air of nervousness as folks hope everyone can keep safe and proceedings can continue.
Remember those tournament hosts and coordinators I was talking about? The stress of their jobs has been added this year, but through hard work, dedication, and extreme sanitation, they’ve made it to their respective Championship Saturdays.
Locally, Hartshorne and Indianola Public Schools have hosted their annual tournaments this week, and have been active in helping to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 while allowing the participating teams the chance to compete.
I know things have not been easy for those schools, but the faculty and staff at both institutions have worked extremely hard to make things as smooth as possible.
Those two schools also join their fellow area schools in implementing protocols and precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus all season long. With numbers continuing to rise, and wide-spread vaccine distribution still weeks and possibly months away, these procedures are going to be the norm for a while as we navigate winter sports.
I know none of this is fun, and we’re all tired of it. We just want to get back to the scenes like I described earlier. But I applaud everyone doing everything they can to keep people safe and giving these kids these opportunities as much as they can — from coaches, to school administrations, and to the fans that have been unrelenting in their sport for their kids.
This is what it’s going to be like for a while. Maybe it’s the Christmas season, or my hope for the future — or possibly both — but I know things will get better. And we’ve all got the opportunity right now to sit back and enjoy the little victories.
Maybe a kid reached a new scoring record. Sure, fans may not have been in the stands, but that accomplishment can’t be taken away from him.
Maybe a player hit a buzzer-beating shot for the win. Sadly, her grandmother couldn’t come to the game because of she’s at-risk, but Memaw still got to watch the moment via a Facebook live stream.
These kids need our support, and very much deserve it. So if we have to find new ways to show it, so be it. But our kids are working hard to continue their passions in a pandemic, so let’s work just as hard at showing them we’ve got their back.
