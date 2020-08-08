IF THE HAT FITS: Sports will look different this year

I know I’ve talked a lot about football lately, but we can’t forget about all the other fall sports that are starting up in the coming weeks.
Baseball, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and cross country seasons will all be starting up soon, and all the sights, sounds, and smells that accompany them.
No longer will you have to let your imagination run wild, because live sports action will be unfolding before your very eyes. But it may not look exactly like what you’re used to seeing in past seasons.
Fans may be wearing masks, as well as the players in the dugout. You may have to gossip with Linda from 6 feet away versus tilting your ear to listen to a whisper. You might be having to run to the store to get an extra sports drink or water for your child because there isn’t a team hydration jug.
These things will be different, sure. But for a moment, the pressure of the world and a pandemic will seem to melt away because your favorite teams will be back to business.
The crack of the bat, the pop of a glove, the smack of a hand against the ball, and the thump of feet pounding the trail will accompany freshly mowed grass, morning dew, and the occasional rain delay. It will feel like it always has, even while we’re taking these extra precautions.
The beginning of a new season always brings about the feelings of endless possibilities. How many tournaments will you win? Can you make it to state? Dad, can you build me a trophy case?
It’ll be nice to feel that way again.
We don’t know how anything is going to play out in the next few months, but I’ve talked to many an athlete that have all said the same thing — they’re ready to play.
I wish all of our area teams the best of luck in their upcoming seasons. I hope you win all the games, all the tournaments, all the awards. And I’ll be doing my best to appear with a camera and a smile to tell your stories.
This season will be unlike any other. But I can’t wait to see how our local teams make an impact both on and off the field…or court…or track. You get the idea.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
