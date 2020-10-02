IF THE HAT FITS: Somebody's always watching

I wasn’t sure at first what I was going to write about this week — but sitting outside in the October sun watching some softball, I had a realization.
It came in the form of watching not what was happening inside the fence, but instead in the crowds.
I’m a people watcher. Human beings are fascinating creatures, and you can learn a lot about a community just by how its citizens treat their fellow persons. And I saw something pretty neat the other day.
While softball teams were fighting for their playoff lives on the field, I noticed a little girl grab a few kids her age and she wanted to play catch. It soon turned into her looking toward the field, then trying to emulate and reenact the picture move-for-move.
Before I knew it, there was a full-on sandlot softball game happening on the sidelines. It made me keep my eyes a little more open, and what I saw was pretty cool.
All around the fields, in each and every town I went to, I noticed how the younger kids were intently watching their high school counterparts. They began acting just like that little girl I saw earlier, trying to adopt the mannerisms and attitudes of the players they were watching out on the field.
And that was a nice little reminder. Because sometimes, people think that what they do during a high school game may not matter down the road. But I assure you that it does.
You see, when you’re 17, it’s easy to forget about the things not going on within your immediate range of focus. You’re worried about grades, sports, college admissions, and what the cafeteria is serving for lunch this week — or maybe that last one was just me.
But for those special moments in time, you become something more.
When you step onto the field in your jersey, you become a titan to those young fans. Someone who seems infallible and on top of the world. Legends in real time, writing the pages of the history books in front of impressionable eyes.
Take it from an old never-was. One day, the lights will turn off on your career, and you’ll be relegated to writing about sports instead of playing them.
But when that young child becomes a player themselves and tells you that they wanted to do it just like you — BECAUSE of you — you realize the impact that you had. You didn’t see it then, but trust me when I say that that can mean just as much as any of the awards and accolades that you’ve received.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
